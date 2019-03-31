Services Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St Maumee , OH 43537 (419) 893-7686 Visitation 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St Maumee , OH 43537 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St Maumee , OH 43537 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Heather Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Heather Ann Williams

1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Heather Ann Williams



Heather Ann Williams, 51, passed away unexpectedly March 21, 2019 in Westland, Michigan. She was born to Robert and Nancy Williams on October 14, 1967 in Toledo, Ohio. She grew up in the Toledo and Whitehouse areas. Heather graduated from Anthony Wayne High School, married her high school sweetheart, James Gilmore and they had two children, Christopher (Chris) and James (Jimmy). She later attended and graduated from Owens Community College and Bowling Green State University.



Heather was a loving and caring mom for her sons and a doting grandma for her grandson, Bowen. She supported her children's interest in music and even accompanied her son Chris to London, England when the Anthony Wayne High School Band played in the New Year's Day parade there. She was also there to support their interests in athletics and drama activities. She even became a coach for one of the boys' after school athletic teams. Professionally, she taught math courses for many years at Owens Community College and the University of Toledo. She also worked for the Safety Council, Ace Hardware, Walgreens, Williams Industrial, and most recently Kroger's in Michigan. Heather was a volunteer for many years for Honor Flight Northwest Ohio and was proud to give back and honor the veterans who have served this country. She was instrumental in assisting her uncle Bill Williams in participating in a Korean Veterans Honor Flight. She would frequently thank veterans she encountered for their military service, even if she did not know them.Personally, Heather was a genuine human being who remained true to her identity without disguising her "true self". She was tenacious, hard-working, creative, and not afraid to tackle anything, including life's many challenges. Heather saw beauty in nature and the universe and was interested in many things such as astronomy, hummingbirds, butterflies, and rainbows. It was not unusual for Heather to stay up in the early morning hours to watch meteor showers or lunar eclipses. She found delight in pointing out the various constellations in the night sky. She loved feeding her hummingbirds and taking pictures of them when she could. If she saw a rainbow or a butterfly, or a feather she was sure it was a sign that an angel from heaven was visiting her. She had an infectious laugh, a winning smile, and loved sharing her humor on Facebook. She enjoyed a wide-range of music, including Adam Ant, Mannheim Steamroller, Guns and Roses (Sweet Child of Mine), and the band Disturbed. She enjoyed craft-making and did an excellent job in creating floral arrangements and gifts for family and friends. Her pride and joy was her red Ford Focus which she lovingly named "Lil Red".



Heather is survived by her sons, Christopher "Chris" (Alyssa) Gilmore and James "Jimmy" Gilmore; her grandson, Bowen Gilmore; her mother, Nancy Williams; brothers, Brent (Terri) Williams and Jason (Andrea) Williams; nephews, Joshua Williams, Brenton Williams, and Bradley Williams; niece, Ashley (Jacob) Davis; special aunt, Ellen Williams; special cousin, Cheryl Williams; and many more aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Williams.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maison-Dardenne-Walker funeral home. Condolences may be shared through their website www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Visitation will be Saturday, April 6 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, with the funeral service following at 2:00 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker funeral home in Maumee. Pastor Tim Philabaum will officiate.



A wake celebrating Heather's life will be held at a later date.



Memorials/contributions may be made to: Honor Flight (https://www.honorflight.org/) or to the donor's .



Heather posted the following Irish Blessing on her Facebook page on March 13, 2019



"Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed, and very dear." " Heather, your family and friends love you, wish you God's blessings, will miss you dearly and await your visit in the sign of a rainbow, a feather, or a butterfly."





Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019