First Alliance Church
2201 Monroe St
Toledo, OH 43604
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First Alliance Church
2201 Monroe St
Toledo, OH
Heather Lynn Oliver


1987 - 2019
Heather Lynn Oliver Obituary
Heather Lynn Oliver

Heather Lynn Oliver passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Heather was an overcomer. She was born in 1987 with a chromosomal defect that was later identified as Prader Willi syndrome. This rare birth defect not only stunted her physical and mental growth – it caused her to have an insatiable desire to eat along with a host of other physical and mental problems.

In spite of her many physical and mental limitations Heather maintained a loving and giving spirit and forged ahead to graduate from Southview High School. She worked at David Broadway Salon, Triad Residential Services and the Epilepsy Center. Heather loved serving in her church nursery. She also adored her niece and nephews.

Heather is survived by her parents, Douglas and Helen Oliver; her brother and sister Ian Oliver (Amy) and Hilary Nelson (Andy), her niece and nephews - Ian, Emma, Seth, Caleb, Asa, and Jamie and grandfather, Bill Oliver.

There were several Toledo-based medical professionals who showed personal and long-term care to Heather that went beyond their call of duty. These include Drs. Robert Kalb, Bernardo Martinez, and Joel Kammeyer. Heather's parents owe a deep sense of gratitude to these physicians.

Thanks is also due to the congregants of Toledo First Alliance Church who loved Heather unconditionally and to Filling Homes of Napoleon, Ohio who showed Heather special care and love during her last months.

A Memorial Service will be held October 12, 2019 at First Alliance Church, 2201 Monroe St, in Toledo at 11:00 AM.

'Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me. . .' - Jesus (Matthew 25 ESV).

Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
