Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Helen B. Schroeder


Helen B. Schroeder Obituary
Helen B. Schroeder

Helen B. Schroeder, age 85, of Toledo, passed away June 5, 2019, at Genesis of Point Place. Helen was born June 22, 1933, in Toledo. She was employed with the City of Toledo working various jobs for more than 30 years retiring in 1988. Helen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Deak. She is survived by her husband, Alfred "Chuck" Schroeder; sons, Alfred P. Schroeder, Dana R. (Pam) Schroeder; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home.

Published in The Blade on June 7, 2019
