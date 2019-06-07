|
|
Helen B. Schroeder
Helen B. Schroeder, age 85, of Toledo, passed away June 5, 2019, at Genesis of Point Place. Helen was born June 22, 1933, in Toledo. She was employed with the City of Toledo working various jobs for more than 30 years retiring in 1988. Helen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Deak. She is survived by her husband, Alfred "Chuck" Schroeder; sons, Alfred P. Schroeder, Dana R. (Pam) Schroeder; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive guests Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home.
To leave a special message for Helen's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on June 7, 2019