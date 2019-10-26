|
Helen Blanche Boxenbaum
Helen Blanche Boxenbaum died peacefully in her home, October 25, surrounded by loving family members.
Helen, the daughter of Rebecca and Harry Fogel, was born and raised in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
As a young woman she was an accomplished violinist and played in the Windsor orchestra. She moved to Toledo to marry her true love, Julius "Boxy" Boxenbaum. Helen and Boxy were happily married for 60 years until his death in 2008.
In 1987, Helen followed in her mother's footsteps to create the Helen B and Helene women's dress shop on Monroe Street. She was noted for her attention to detail and extraordinary customer service.
Helen was a loving mother and grandmother to her 3 children, and 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Throughout her life she was proud to keep a traditional Jewish home and regularly attended Sabbath services at B'nai Israel Synagogue.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Rebecca and Harry Fogel and brother, Melvin Fogel.
She will be dearly missed by her three children Deborah (John) Sampson, Michael (Alyse) Boxenbaum and Kenneth Boxenbaum; her grand and great grandchildren and her favorite canine, Teddy.
Funeral Services will be held this Sunday at 2pm at the chapel at Beth Shalom Cemetery in Oregon, Ohio.
Please offer any memorial donations to Helen's beloved B'nai Israel Synagogue on Sylvania Rd. Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home (419 535-5840)
Published in The Blade on Oct. 26, 2019