The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
chapel at Beth Shalom Cemetery
Oregon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Boxenbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Blanche Boxenbaum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Blanche Boxenbaum Obituary
Helen Blanche Boxenbaum

Helen Blanche Boxenbaum died peacefully in her home, October 25, surrounded by loving family members.

Helen, the daughter of Rebecca and Harry Fogel, was born and raised in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

As a young woman she was an accomplished violinist and played in the Windsor orchestra. She moved to Toledo to marry her true love, Julius "Boxy" Boxenbaum. Helen and Boxy were happily married for 60 years until his death in 2008.

In 1987, Helen followed in her mother's footsteps to create the Helen B and Helene women's dress shop on Monroe Street. She was noted for her attention to detail and extraordinary customer service.

Helen was a loving mother and grandmother to her 3 children, and 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Throughout her life she was proud to keep a traditional Jewish home and regularly attended Sabbath services at B'nai Israel Synagogue.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Rebecca and Harry Fogel and brother, Melvin Fogel.

She will be dearly missed by her three children Deborah (John) Sampson, Michael (Alyse) Boxenbaum and Kenneth Boxenbaum; her grand and great grandchildren and her favorite canine, Teddy.

Funeral Services will be held this Sunday at 2pm at the chapel at Beth Shalom Cemetery in Oregon, Ohio.

Please offer any memorial donations to Helen's beloved B'nai Israel Synagogue on Sylvania Rd. Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home (419 535-5840)

www.wickfh.com
logo

logo

Published in The Blade on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now