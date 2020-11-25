1/1
Helen C. Bushman
1922 - 2020
Helen C. Bushman

Helen C. Bushman, 97, of Pemberville, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Otterbein SeniorLife, Pemberville. She was born December 18, 1922 to John and Mary (Ernsthausen) Heckman in New Rochester, OH. Helen married Marion "Min" R. Bushman. They celebrated 50 years of marriage and raised three children before Marion's passing in 1996.

Helen was a well-known waitress at The Forks restaurant in Pemberville; she was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pemberville, and the Women of the Church. She was best known for baking Christmas and sugar cookies.

Helen is survived by daughters, Janice (Steven) Porth, Franklin, TN, and Barbara Bushman, North Royalton, OH; grandchildren, Tammy (David) Vogt, Tobias (Toby) Bushman, Erik (Ashley Stewart) Porth, and Ryan (Amanda) Porth; and great-grandchildren, Shelby, Ian and Trenton Vogt, and Brittney and Brady Bushman; and cherished friends.

In addition to her husband, Helen was preceded in death by son, Ronald; and daughter-in-law, Gerry (Fuller) Bushman; infant son, Thomas Lee Bushman; great-grandson, Brock Bushman; and brothers, Willis "Bill," Edward and Carl Heckman.

Helen will be laid to rest next to Marion in a Public Committal Service, 11:30 a.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Pemberville Union Cemetery, 16800 Fish Rd, Pemberville, OH; Rev. James Budke will be officiating. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church's Radio Broadcast Fund, the Freedom Twp. Fire and EMS Department, or Otterbein SeniorLife, Pemberville. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo, can do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
November 25, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
