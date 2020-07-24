(News story) PORT CLINTON - Helen D. McConnell, who had a local real estate business for decades, was a volunteer leader of civic groups, and acted in Playmakers Civic Theatre productions, died Monday at Providence Care Center in Sandusky. She was 95.
She'd been in failing health recently, son Bob McConnell said. She was in memory care at the Commons of Providence for five years.
She was founder of Helen McConnell Realty, formerly of Fremont Road in Port Clinton, with a specialty in home sales - whether a primary residence or a lakefront dwelling.
She actively worked until age 70, her daughter Peggy McConnell said. Mrs. McConnell kept her real estate broker license in force for years afterward.
"She was naturally persuasive," her daughter said. "She was a very charismatic person and could convince a person that this home was perfect for them.
"She listened to what their needs were and found the home that was right for their needs," her daughter said.
And she remembered details, even of past prospective customers. A caller with an inquiry who didn't identify himself might find that Mrs. McConnell recognized the voice, her daughter said - "'You're Mr. Smith and you called me two years about the property on such and such a street.'
"Everything she did, she made each person feel how important they were," her daughter said.
Her husband helped her in the real estate business for several years.
"He would introduce himself as 'Mr. Helen McConnell,'" their son Bob said.
The family moved to Port Clinton in 1968, when her husband was hired by Standard Products. She'd been a volunteer when the family lived in Akron and started to sell real estate after her youngest child went to school. Because she was showing houses, her three children didn't see her some evenings, son Bob said, "but she was always there for us."
Mrs. McConnell was a former president of the Port Clinton Chamber of Commerce and was a leader as the annual walleye festival got underway in the early 1980s.
She was a former president of Port Clinton Area Business and Professional Women and was named 2001 "woman of the year." She was a former president of the Ottawa County Humane Society.
As women were being allowed Rotary Club membership, she declined an invitation to join, her daughter said, "because she thought that men should have their own clubs. It was a different age."
Mrs. McConnell took roles when the PTA in Akron put on plays. She later volunteered in front of the footlights and behind the scenes at Port Clinton's Playmakers Civic Theatre. Among her roles was Mammy Yokum in the musical Li'l Abner. In her 70s, she played a stubborn 90-year-old in the two-woman play, Grace and Glorie. Her husband also volunteered at the theater.
"He always felt when she walked on the stage, everybody else picked up their performance and came to her level," her daughter said.
Mrs. McConnell was born Jan. 30, 1925, in Syracuse, N.Y., to Olive and Ralph Kinne. She grew up in Utica, N.Y., and was vice president of the 1943 graduating class of Utica Free Academy.
She and Bobby C. McConnell married Sept. 14, 1946. He died Dec. 1, 2018.
Surviving are her sons Robert and James McConnell; daughter, Peggy McConnell; seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home, with visitation after 9 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was a member, or Playmakers Civic Theatre, both of Port Clinton.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.