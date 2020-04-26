Helen "Pinky" Dimick
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen "Pinky" Dimick Helen Mae (Barnett) Dimick, 92, of Perrysburg, Ohio died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Waterville, Ohio on February 26, 1928 to Paul and Bertha (Studer) Barnett. She married Richard Dimick on July 13, 1949 and spent 54 years together until his passing on August 4, 2003. Helen was a graduate of Toledo Hospital School of Nursing 1949 and a longtime member of Zoar Lutheran Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed. Helen was known for her love of family gatherings, cooking, garage sales, reading Amish books and painted fingernails. She enjoyed time with her friends at Abundant Life I. Helen is survived by her children, Susan (Dennis) Dauer, Michael (Mary Rose) Dimick, Lester (Debra) Dimick and Brenda (Douglas) Wagoner; grandchildren, Rachael Swartz, Doug, Lyndsay, Dale and Matt Dimick; step grandsons, Scott and Duane (Anna) Dauer; great grandchildren, Alexandria and Julianne Swartz; step great grandchildren, Eliana and Mateah Dauer; niece, Ruth (Jim) Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Robert and Harley Barnett. A memorial service for Helen will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to Zoar Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.witzlershank.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved