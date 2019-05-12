Helen E. Bourdo Sallee



Helen E. Sallee, 95, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. Helen was born in Momineetown, Ohio on July 1, 1923 to Edward and Pearl (McGuire) Bourdo. When Helen was 10 months old her mother passed away. At that time, Helen went to live with her grandmother, Caroline Clay McGuire and her uncle Frank McGuire. Helen often said she remembered standing on a chair learning and helping her grandmother bake bread, pies and cakes. She was a 1941 graduate of Clay High School and served on the reunion committee. She retired from Woodville Osteopathic Clinic 1981. Helen was a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church and served on administrative council and as a trustee. Helen cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.. Helen who always had a smile, never knew a stranger, and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.



Helen is survived by her children, Linda (Bill) Baden, Brenda (Dutch) Kayser Neitzke, Jim (Kim) Sallee, and Billy (Tina) Sallee; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James W. "Bill"; daughter, Tamara; sons-in-law, John Kayser and Ed McNeal; 6 siblings, her loving friend and companion, Ernest Gable.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 9:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 am in Christ United Methodist Church, 5757 Starr Avenue Extension, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00am. Memorials may be directed to Christ United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019