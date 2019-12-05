Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Vigil
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:15 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Adalbert & Hedwig Church
Helen E. Specht


1936 - 2019
Helen E. Specht Obituary
Helen E. Specht

Helen E. Specht, age 83, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 18, 1936 in Toledo, OH to Leo and Mary (Szymanski) Klocinski. Helen was employed as an instructor for the "Easy Method Driving School" for 15 years, and as an office assistant at the St. Vincent Sleep Disorder Center, retiring from the latter in 1995. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church, a member of the Harbor View Yacht Club, and past president of the Yacht Club Auxilary. She was a lifelong sports enthusiast and an avid University of Michigan fan. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother and homemaker, she will be dearly missed.

Helen is survived by her children, Nita Specht, Regina Smelser, Karen Specht, Albert (Barb) Specht Jr., John Specht, and Laura (Chuck) Hackenberg; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Klocinski; and her dog, "Miss Muffin". She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Specht Sr.; son, Larry Specht; great-granddaughter, Desiree Rapp; son-in-law, Dan Smelser; and brother, Daniel Klocinski.

Visitation will be Friday, December 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Saints Adalbert & Hedwig Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be given to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on Dec. 5, 2019
