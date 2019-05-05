Helen E. Szana



Helen E. Szana, 95, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. Helen was born on June 15, 1923 to the late Eber and Louise (Glaunsinger) Opdyke in Newark, Ohio. She married Robert J. Szana on December 29, 1943 and they were together for 72 years until he preceded her in death on November 11, 2012. Helen was a 1941 graduate of Mount Vernon Academy. She went on to work for an accounting firm, and then the Waterville Police Department. She was able to retire from the Waterville PD after working there for 20 years. Helen enjoyed puzzles, cross stitch and traveling. She was able to travel to all 50 states. She was great with numbers and used this gift as the treasurer of her church. Ultimately her primary focus was taking care of her family, who will miss her dearly. Helen is survived by her sons: David (Amy) Szana of Columbus, Ohio; Jim (Sandy) Szana of Pierre, South Dakota; Glenn (Brenda) Szana of Toledo, Ohio; a son-in-law Bob Thomas; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a brother Eber E. Opdyke Jr. Along with her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her daughter Bonnie Thomas. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Toledo First Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4909 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43623. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St. P.O. Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402, Tele: 419-352-2171. In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions in Helen's honor may be gifted to the Toledo First Seventh Day Adventist Church or Bridge Hospice, 1069 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Helen's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfh.com



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019