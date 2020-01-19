|
Helen Elizabeth Brenizer
Helen Elizabeth Brenizer, age 94, passed away peacefully at the Goerlich Center for Dementia Care, on the campus of Flower Hospital, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
She was born May 21, 1925, the oldest child of Anna Elizabeth Wilson and Dwight Marion Lawrence, in Marion, Ohio. She was predeceased by her brothers, John Lawrence, USAF Lt. Col, Ret., and William Lawrence, of Alabama; as well as her daughter-in-law, Marji Brenizer, of Holland, Ohio.
Helen grew up on a farm, tending a victory garden and packing Red Cross care packages. She always loved to sing, and performed in musical productions at Scott High School. After graduation, she studied music at Ohio State, and went on to Julliard in New York where she recorded a record album. While studying voice in NYC, she worked at Binney & Smith, makers of Crayola Crayons, and painted figurines.
Following WWII, she returned to Toledo and married the late, James R. Brenizer, Sr., a fellow Scott High grad who served in the Merchant Marine and managed local loan companies. Helen is survived by their four children, Julie Brenizer, John Brenizer, and Jeff [Tracy] Brenizer, of Toledo, and James R. Brenizer, Jr., of Holland, Ohio; as well as their two grandchildren, Jaime [Jake] Dier, of Adrian, Michigan, and Alex Klosterman, a business student at OSU.
Helen worked for LaSalle & Koch department store in downtown Toledo after her children began attending school, and later served hospital patients as a Diet Technician at St. Vincent's Medical Center, where she retired after 17 years.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed membership in Mu Sigma Phi, Monday Musicale, and Euterpean Music Sororities, as well as performing solos for weddings, and singing in the Epworth and Collingwood United Methodist Church choirs. Helen was a member of Dendarah Court Lady Shriners, the PEO, the West Toledo Senior Center, and the Red Hat Society.
She loved spending time with her family, taking trips with them to Walt Disney World, and Las Vegas - where she got to meet Debbie Reynolds, whom she was always said to resemble later in life [Debbie agreed!]. Helen enjoyed several island cruises with family and friends, and trips up to Frankenmuth to pick out miniatures for her doll houses.
She also loved gardening, decorating for the holidays, and baking - her specialties were cherry and blueberry cheesecake, fruitcake, Santa face rollout sugar cookies, and egg custard.
Her family would like to thank all of Helen's friends, her musical and church families, her neighbors, and her dedicated caregivers for the love and compassion they've shown to mom over the years. She loved you all!
The family invites you to please join them for a celebration of her life on Friday, January 24th, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 3077 Valleyview Dr., Ottawa Hills, Ohio. Gathering and Viewing will take place 10-11 a.m., Funeral Service 11 a.m.-12 p.m., and her church luncheon 12-1 p.m. Burial will take place at Toledo Memorial Park following lunch.
Viewing will also be available Thursday, January 23rd, from 4-7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 West Laskey Road, Toledo. Flowers may be directed to that location. The family asks that any donations be made to the Goerlich Center for Dementia Care, on the campus of Flower Hospital, to fund a musical therapy program in Helen's name.
To leave a special message for Helen's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020