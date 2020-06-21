Helen Elizabeth (Clark) McMaster12/12/1916 - 06/14/2020Helen Elizabeth McMaster passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the age of 103 in Perrysburg from natural causes. She was born in Holgate, Ohio, on December 13, 1916, to Alva and Neva (Long) Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ashley McMaster, in 2003 after 66 years of marriage; her parents; and brothers, Robert Clark and James Clark.Helen is survived by her four children, Ronald (Carolyn) McMaster, Jeanine Sandwisch-Dunn, Nancy (Bob) Cobie and Alan (Sue) McMaster; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Ramona Greenler.Helen lived a full and rich life. There were many reasons for her longevity including a positive outlook on life, a naturally good disposition, many interests, visiting with old friends and meeting new ones, and the love of her family.Helen's interests included philanthropy, reading, cooking, playing games especially bridge, and traveling. She travelled the world with Harold and visited every continent except Antarctica. They went to places like Hong Kong, a boat ride up the Amazon and a safari in Africa. Among her favorite places were Hawaii and Japan. Helen described herself as a foodie and loved to sample the local cuisine across the United States and around the world. But most of all she loved to spend time with her family.Funeral services were private and burial was in Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, Ohio (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to WBGU, WGTE, Sauder Village and Parkinson's Disease & Movement Disorder Program, Account # 2600275. Online condolences may be left at: