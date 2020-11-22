1/1
Helen F. Bennett
Helen F. Bennett November 19, 2020

Helen F. Bennett, age 89, of Sylvania, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Kingston Care of Sylvania. Helen was a First Grade Teacher at Old Orchard Elementary School for 33 years. She dedicated her life to education because of her love for her students. Helen often shared how blessed she felt to have been a part of so many of her students' lives over the years. She was that teacher you remembered forever.

Helen was a member of the Toledo Federation of Teachers, LCRTA, Kappa Delta Pi, the Red Hats Society, Friends of Lucas County Public Library, ORTA and the UT Alumni Association-Golden Alumni. She was also an active member of the Sylvania Senior Center where she enjoyed China Painting, creating beautiful keepsakes that she often gifted to family and friends.

Helen and her husband Roger were avid gardeners spending hours outside tending their flower and vegetable gardens, taking time to relax in their gazebo admiring their beautiful rose bushes. She was a collector of all kinds of Royal Dalton figurines. Some of her favorites included those that reminded her of her beloved Pugs, Duke and Dutchess.

Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Roger Bennett. She is survived by her

sisters, Wanda Tertel and Alice (Jim) Moore and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time but those wishing to make Memorial Contributions are asked to consider Promedica Hospice.

To leave a special message for Helen's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
Helen & Roger were the best neighbors a person could have. RIP Helen
Ed & Barb Hite
Neighbor
Thank You.
