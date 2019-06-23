Home

POWERED BY

Services
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Karpinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen F. Karpinski


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen F. Karpinski Obituary
Helen F. Karpinski

Helen Karpinski, age 97, formerly of Toledo, passed away on June 17, 2019 in Angola, IN where she resided for the past 11 years. She was born on October 28, 1921 to Stanley and Lottie (Polcyn) Jakubowski in Toledo. Helen retired from a book bindry where she worked for 25 years. She enjoyed watching gameshows, word search puzzles, and praying for her children and grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thaddues "Ted"; brother, Al Jakubowski; sisters, Bea Katafiasz, Rita Zielinski and Irene Smith; and son-in-law, Edward Goffinett. Surviving are her children, Thomas (Marilyn) Karpinski and Carolyn Goffinett; grandchildren, Thomas (Darla) Karpinski Jr., Joelle (Brett) Eager, Katy (Brian) Schoos, Brooke (Rich) Perfeito and Chara Free; 12 great grandchildren; and by many extended family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 11:00 a.m., where friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Tributes may be directed to a .

Please send condolences at www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now