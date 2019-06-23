Helen F. Karpinski



Helen Karpinski, age 97, formerly of Toledo, passed away on June 17, 2019 in Angola, IN where she resided for the past 11 years. She was born on October 28, 1921 to Stanley and Lottie (Polcyn) Jakubowski in Toledo. Helen retired from a book bindry where she worked for 25 years. She enjoyed watching gameshows, word search puzzles, and praying for her children and grandchildren.



Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thaddues "Ted"; brother, Al Jakubowski; sisters, Bea Katafiasz, Rita Zielinski and Irene Smith; and son-in-law, Edward Goffinett. Surviving are her children, Thomas (Marilyn) Karpinski and Carolyn Goffinett; grandchildren, Thomas (Darla) Karpinski Jr., Joelle (Brett) Eager, Katy (Brian) Schoos, Brooke (Rich) Perfeito and Chara Free; 12 great grandchildren; and by many extended family and friends.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 11:00 a.m., where friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Tributes may be directed to a .



Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019