Helen F. Pacewicz
Helen F. Pacewicz was called home to the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the age of 99. A lifelong Toledo native, Helen raised two daughters with the love of her life, Alphonse. They were married 39 years before his passing. Helen often talked about reuniting with him in heaven; an image that brings peace to those who love her.
Helen worked for 30 years at JCPenney at Miracle Mile and was known to her coworkers as "Sarge." After retirement, she volunteered at Blessed Sacrament Parish often stuffing weekly bulletins. She was also active in the parish's senior activities. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and was an outstanding cook and baker. Helen was a loving and caring person, always putting the needs of others before her own. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, living every moment with and for her family. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo (Robert) Dunning; granddaughter, Andrea (Jeremie) Forche; grandson, Benjamin (Kelly) Dunning; and four great-grandchildren; Hannah, Taylor, Riley, and Trenton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse Pacewicz; daughter, Barbara Day; and granddaughter, Jennifer Swope.
A private ceremony will be held at Ansberg West Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in celebration of Helen's life. Burial will be at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences for Helen's family may be expressed online atwww.ansberg-west.com