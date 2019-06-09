|
Helen G. Michalak
Helen G. Michalak, age 88, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Orchard Villa Nursing Home. She was born on May 5, 1939 in Holgate, OH to Arnold B. and Colleta J. (Curtzwiler) Bordner. Helen was a dedicated homemaker and fostered many children throughout the years. She was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Helen is survived by her sister in-law, Madelyn Bordner and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and in-laws.
Friends and family may visit on Tuesday from 5-8 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43611 where a funeral service will be held at 7 pm. Entombment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will be private at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to Toledo Area Humane Society. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on June 9, 2019