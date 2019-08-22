|
Helen J. (Foth) Dorfmeyer
Helen J. (Foth) Dorfmeyer, of Toledo, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born on July 20, 1923 in Toledo to John E. and Ethel (Navarre) Foth. Helen graduated from Trinity Lutheran School, St. Ursula Academy and Capital University.
A third generation Funeral Director, she had been licensed in the State of Ohio for over 60 years. Her grandfather, John C. Foth founded the business in 1892. Since then, the business has had several locations in Toledo, two on Nebraska Ave and then Jefferson Ave (at Collingwood Blvd). This is where she met her future husband, Emery W. Dorfmeyer, Sr. They were married in 1946. Together, they built the current location on Sylvania Ave., opening in 1962 and worked there for 54 years before his death in 2000. Their daughter, Susan Dorfmeyer Strup, is now the fourth generation Ohio licensed funeral director to operate the family business.
Helen's memberships included the Toledo Women's Club, Zonta Club of Toledo I and St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Over the years, Helen and Emery enjoyed making return visits to their honeymoon spot, The Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, VA. They also enjoyed their many friendships at Sylvania CC and their OSU/Birthday group. Helen especially loved spending time at her condo on Catawba Island and being amused by the antics of her "Catawba Kids."
Besides the 125 year history of the family business, she would often talk about Peter Navarre, her great-great-grandfather, an early settler of Northwestern Ohio and famous scout during the War of 1812.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Larry and Emery Jr. and brother and sister-in-law, John N. and Charlotte Foth.
Surviving is her daughter and son in law, Susan and David Strup; beloved granddaughters, Abby (Terry) Bopp and Caroline (Chris) Parker; and nieces and nephews. Helen always considered Mike Zerner and John Castillo as sons of her own.
Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd) on Thursday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Peter Bomer officiating.
Interment Toledo Memorial Park.
We wish to thank her wonderful caregivers Amber, D'Arcy, Geralyn, Haley, Kim, Taisha and Tina for all of their compassion shown to Helen over the years.
Memorial contributions are preferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the .
Published in The Blade on Aug. 22, 2019