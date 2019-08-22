|
|
(News story) Helen J. Dorfmeyer, the third-generation funeral director of a Toledo mortuary founded 127 years ago, died Sunday at Regency Hospital. She was 96.
She developed complications from gall bladder surgery, said her daughter Susan Dorfmeyer Strup, a funeral director and president of Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary.
Mrs. Dorfmeyer remained healthy, only in recent years "really giving up the reins and the control of the business gently," her daughter said.
"She was very grateful that we were able to go into a fourth generation of the family," her daughter said. "She was very proud that her grandfather and father were so instrumental in the funeral industry in the city."
She and her late husband, Emery Dorfmeyer, shared meeting with families, and she on occasion made funeral arrangements with them.
Much of her work was behind the scenes - overseeing office functions, recording statistical information, greeting guests at visitations, setting up for funerals, and afterward "making sure everything was in perfect order for the next family to come in and be taken care of," her daughter said.
"She was compassionate, a calming person to be around," her daughter said. "She knew how to help people through a stressful time. She would hold their hands, guide them through their grief."
John Castillo, owner of a funeral home on Tremainsville Road, was 15 years old more than 40 years ago when he went to work for the Dorfmeyers, cutting the mortuary's grass and washing the cars.
"I saw how they conducted themselves with pride and dignity, and how they put families first," Mr. Castillo said. "They taught me it wasn't a job. It was a calling to be a funeral director and serve families.
"She's Helen Foth Dorfmeyer! Her grandfather started the funeral home in, what, 1892? That's a history. That's a history."
She was born July 20, 1923, to Ethel Navarre Foth and John E. Foth. Her mother was a descendant of east side pioneer Peter Navarre. Her paternal grandfather, John C. Foth, a German immigrant, founded the mortuary in the Link's Hill neighborhood of central Toledo to serve parishioners of four Lutheran churches nearby. Mrs. Dorfmeyer grew up in the second location, at Nebraska and City Park avenues, which is now the Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.
She was a graduate of St. Ursula Academy and Capital University, where she had a business degree. Like her mother, she was among the few women in the area to be licensed funeral directors, her daughter said.
She met her husband when he came to work as an embalmer and funeral director at John C. Foth & Son Funeral Directors, the mortuary by then relocated to 2310 Jefferson Ave. The Dorfmeyers in time acquired the business and in 1962 had a modern mortuary built on West Sylvania Avenue. They closed the location on Jefferson in 1980.
Mrs. Dorfmeyer was a former president of the Toledo Women's Club and was a member of Zonta Club of Toledo I, as is her daughter.
She had fond memories of summers spent with parents and grandparents at Locust Point in Ottawa County and since 1994 enjoyed summers at her condominium on Catawba Island.
She and Emery Dorfmeyer married April 6, 1946. He died Oct. 11, 2000. Their son Emery, Jr., died Feb. 8, 2014, and son Larry died March 9, 2016.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan Strup, and two granddaughters.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, where funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The family suggests tributes to St. Paul's Lutheran Church downtown, where she was a member, or a .
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 22, 2019