Helen J. Faust



Helen J. Faust, 90, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 5th,2019. Helen was born on August 7, 1928 to Julius and Mary (Lidwell) Blomme in Toledo, Ohio. She married David Faust, the love of her life, on August 31, 1946 and together they created a loving family including sons David (Carolyn) Faust, Jr., Jack (Sally) Faust; grandchildren Alicia (John) Duggan, Andrea (Joe) Puhl, Amanda (Les) Collinsworth, David (Jen) Faust, Lindsay Faust and nine beloved great grandchildren. She will also be missed by many dear nieces and nephews. Helen cooked wonderful dinners for her children and grandchildren every Sunday and was known for her delicious homemade noodles. She was an expert



seamstress, loved to crochet and started a 47-year tradition of baking Christmas cookies with her grandchildren and great grandchildren that will always be treasured.Helen was preceded in death by her husband; sisters Eileen Peer, Judy Faust, Evelyn Staples, Marilyn Mikels and brothers William Christian and Richard Blomme.Family and friends will be received on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Jerome Church, 300 Warner St, Walbridge, OH followed by burial at Lake Township Cemetery in Milbury, OH. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Helen's name are asked to consider St. Jerome Church, Walbridge or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences can be made at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019