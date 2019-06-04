Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall
3725 W. Alexis Rd
1929 - 2019
Helen J. Riedel passed away May 26 2019; she was born May 11, 1929.

She's survived by husband, Ned Riedel; brother, Earl Capron; two daughters, Carolyn Stauder and Kathy Brennom; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her sisters and brother Rose Ford, Geraldine Wright and Ron Capron.

She's been a faithful Witnesses to Jehovah since her baptism in 1958. She will be missed by all and her family is looking forward to seeing her in the resurrection. A memorial will be held June 8th at 4:00 p.m. at 3725 W. Alexis Rd., Kingdom Hall.

Published in The Blade from June 4 to June 5, 2019
