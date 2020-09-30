Helen J. SzelagowskiHelen J. Szelagowski passed away on September 9th, 2020. She was born on March 2nd, 1922, to John and Angela Pluto.Helen was a 1939 graduate of Woodward High School and Davis Business College.She worked at the Electric Autolite as as a secretary for the Grievance Board.Helen is survived by her son, Gerald Sr. (Iris)p; her daughter, Lynette Hebaichi (Hisham); grandchildren, Brian Linker, Ferras Hebachi, Dr. Gerald Szelagowski Jr. (Dr. Jamie), Kristi Frizzell (Robert), Janine Debbas (Victor), Zena Simaika (Abdallah) and nine great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus (Ted) Szelagowski and her daughter, Sandra Linker. Also by her parents, 3 brothers and a sister.According to Helen's wishes there will be no visitation. Graveside serviceswiil be private.Those wishing to make memorial contributions are to consider Cherry St. Mission. Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)531-4424.