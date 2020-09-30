1/1
Helen J. Szelagowski
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen J. Szelagowski

Helen J. Szelagowski passed away on September 9th, 2020. She was born on March 2nd, 1922, to John and Angela Pluto.

Helen was a 1939 graduate of Woodward High School and Davis Business College.

She worked at the Electric Autolite as as a secretary for the Grievance Board.

Helen is survived by her son, Gerald Sr. (Iris)p; her daughter, Lynette Hebaichi (Hisham); grandchildren, Brian Linker, Ferras Hebachi, Dr. Gerald Szelagowski Jr. (Dr. Jamie), Kristi Frizzell (Robert), Janine Debbas (Victor), Zena Simaika (Abdallah) and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus (Ted) Szelagowski and her daughter, Sandra Linker. Also by her parents, 3 brothers and a sister.

According to Helen's wishes there will be no visitation. Graveside services

wiil be private.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are to consider Cherry St. Mission. Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)531-4424.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Hello All, I'm sorry to hear the the News about Aunt Helen. I tried to call but your phone has changed. I Love ALL your family and I know your Mother is in a Beautiful Place with All her Family and Friends. Margaret Kover
Margaret Kover
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved