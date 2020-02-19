|
Helen Jean (Keller) Weinkauf
Helen Jean (Keller) Weinkauf passed away suddenly on January 22, in her residence at The Glendale Assisted Living facility. Helen was born June 17, 1931 to Andrew E. and Minnie R. (Bench) Keller. She grew up on the family farm in Fulton Township near Swanton, Ohio. Helen attended Fulton elementary school in Ai, Ohio, and Swanton High School. After graduating in 1949, Helen entered nurse's training at the Toledo Hospital school of Nursing and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1952. Helen eventually became a licensed RN in Ohio, Michigan, California, and Washington.
Helen first practiced general and surgical nursing in Flint, Michigan. During the late 1950s Helen was a surgical nurse at Kaiser Permanente hospital in Los Angeles, CA where she met lifelong friend Cecelia Woo. Upon returning to Toledo, Helen worked in surgery at the Toledo Hospital as a staff nurse, head nurse, and finally as an OR assistant supervisor. In 1972 Helen moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where she traveled throughout the northwestern states as a pharmaceutical sales rep and worked as an RN for the Red Cross. Helen returned to Ohio for good in 1992 after living for three years in Florence, Alabama.
Helen was passionate about gardening and always raised flowers and vegetables in her small garden. She volunteered for many years at the Toledo Botanical Gardens where the weeds didn't stand a chance. Helen was also an artist. She painted, worked with stained glass, knitted sweaters and scarves for her nephews, made beautiful wreaths, centerpieces for the holiday table, and painted Easter eggs (with special treats inside) for her great nieces and nephews. Never much of a cook, Helen loved to tell the story of how the oven door fell off once when she tried to bake a pie. If you knew Helen you knew she liked nice cars and beautiful clothes. She liked to drive fast and always dressed in fabulous style. Helen was truly one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed.
Helen is survived by her brother Howard (Josie) Keller, step-son Lew Weinkauf, daughter-in-law Terri Weinkauf, and grandchildren Chris and Emily. Helen is also survived by her four Keller nephews George (Anita), Eric (Kathleen), Jon (Alice), and Robert (Christine), niece Debbie Pain, sixteen great-nieces and nephews, and god-daughter Laura Woo. She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother and sister-in-law George and Anna Keller.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Susan Federman for the years of caring and insight regarding Helen's complex medical history, and The Glendale Assisted Living staff and administration for treating Helen with kindness, respect, and great care. At Helen's request there were no funeral services. Memorials can be made to Helen's favorite charities: , Habitat for Humanity, or the Toledo Botanical Gardens.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2020