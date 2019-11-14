|
|
Helen Jeanne (McNerney-Ryan) Chengges
Helen Jeanne Chengges (nee McNerney-Ryan), 97, from Toledo, Ohio passed away November 6, 2019 at Pepper Family Hospice Care Center.
She was born March 7, 1922 and raised in Toledo, Ohio close to her family. In 1943 she married Richard Coler Ryan (preceded in death 1919-1952), the father of her three children. Jeanne worked as the Director of Food Services for Maumee City Schools and retired in 1987. After her retirement she volunteered at Mercy Hospital Gift Shop and became the Mercy Hospital Guild President. She also volunteered at Notre Dame H.S. by assisting the nuns with various projects. Her passion was to help others and socializing. She enjoyed hosting luncheons, fashion shows, going to the theater, playing cards and bowling.
Jeanne was lucky in love and married James Chengges (Preceded in death 1916-2015) in 2000. They enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Richard Coler Ryan and James Chengges; her parents, Lester and Ruth McNerney; brothers, Thomas and Donald McNerney; sister, Janet Harper; son-in-laws, Michael (Colleen) Zoltanski and Duane (Patricia) Nowak.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Richard Ryan, Patricia Nowak and Colleen Zoltanski, sister, Joan (Rex) O'Connor and will be missed dearly by her grandchildren, Great grandchildren and all the extended McNerney, Ryan and Chengges families.
Private burial services will be held at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. A Mass will be dedicated in her honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Pepper Family Hospice Care Center/Journeycare-405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010
Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019