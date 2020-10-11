Helen KunzeHelen Ann (Hites) Kunze of Toledo Ohio, age 86, passed away peacefully from surgical complications on Thursday October 1, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1934 in Ashland, OH to Cloice and Cecile (Patterson) Hites.Mrs. Kunze received her diploma from Ashland High School in 1952 and graduated from Samaritan Hospital Nursing Program, and passed her nursing exams in 1956. She specialized in surgical nursing and assisted in pioneering corneal transplant surgery with Drs Keats and Lembach at Ohio State University Medical Center. She worked tirelessly to institute routine eye testing in elementary schools, and helped develop the "E" vision test for children too young or unable to read. She went on to work at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo where she was Director of Surgical Admissions until she retired.She was a board member of the National Society to Prevent Blindness where she met her husband Ralph Kunze, and they were married 1978. She was previously married to Daniel Sutton.Mrs. Kunze's faith was central to her life and was the foundation of her lifelong commitment to service. She found a spiritual home at Hope Lutheran Church in Ottawa Hills, OH where she served for many years on the pastoral care team.She was preceded in death by her son, Michael and her sister, Betty. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Kunze and children, Brad Kunze, Scott Sutton (Shelly), Jim Kunze (Pensi), Diane Kunze Cowgill (Doug), Wendy Sutton Meyers (Jon), her 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.She was interred at the Ashland County Memorial Park in Ashland, OH.