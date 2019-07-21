The Blade Obituaries
Services

Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Helen L. (Smith) Wujkowski


1936 - 2019
Helen L. (Smith) Wujkowski Obituary
Helen L. (Smith) Wujkowski

Helen L. (Smith) Wujkowski, 82, of Swanton, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Ivan and Florence (Mapes) Smith on October 23, 1936. In 1955, Helen graduated from Woodward High School. On September 13, 1969, she married her sweetheart, Paul D. Wujkowski, after meeting him while working as a waitress at the Coffee Cup. Helen was referred to lovingly as "Ms. Encyclopedia" or "Ms. Know-it-all" since she knew a bit of everything. She was a country gal herself and enjoyed country music, horses, train shows, and the circus. Helen collected anything to do with elephants or angels. She could always be counted on to send a birthday card to everyone each year. She also had a wide collection of records that she enjoyed listening to with her husband. Helen and Paul loved joining their "gang" for dinner several nights a week at different local spots, and on every Friday they met Helen's brother, LeRoy, at the Buzz Restaurant for lunch.

Helen is survived by her husband, Paul; brothers, LeRoy (Faye) Smith, Sr., Glenn (Patricia) Smith, Kenneth (Ivadell) Smith; sister-in-law, Nancy Popelik; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael; sisters, Norma Jean Smith, Virginia Conley, Wilma Etts; and brother-in-law, Edward Popelik.

Friends will be received on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419-841-2422), where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at the Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27, 2019 beginning at Noon. Entombment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Drive, Swanton, Ohio 43558.

Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
