Helen M. BerbecOn Friday, November 20, 2020, Helen Marie (Dressel) Berbec, passed away peacefully in Toledo, Ohio. She was also born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 16, 1921, living a full and long life of 99 years. In high school she excelled at basketball, being named 2nd ALL City Basketball Forward as an underclassman at Central Catholic, before transferring to Woodward High School where she graduated in 1939. On January 16, 1943, she married Edward Berbec, whom she'd met and fell in love with at the roller skating rink. They were married 52+ years when he passed away in April 1995. They raised three wonderful children, Judith, Butch, and James. Later in life they thoroughly enjoyed being snowbirds! They spent many years calling Zephyrhills, Florida, home in the winter. A phenomenal mother and grandmother, Helen was loved by all. She was known for her kind heart, calming influence, and exceptional euchre skills. A devout Catholic, Helen was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Point Place and their Rosary Group. In addition, she was a stalwart member of the Friendship Park Senior Center. She often remarked to her grandchildren that she had seniority there because she was the most Senior!Helen was preceded in death by her parents, William Dressel and Mary (Wideman) Dressel; siblings, Leo Dresssel and William "Willie" Dressel; beloved husband, Edward Berbec; and her daughter, Judith (Berbec) Kurek. She is survived by her two wonderful sons, Edward "Butch" Berbec and James Berbec; five grandchildren, Ed (Karissa), Nick (Melissa), and Matt (Tracy) Kurek, Susan (Jon) Speiker, and Theresa (Jeff) Slater; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and so many wonderful nieces and nephews they number like the stars in the sky - and they were all stars to her!Family will be receiving guests from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 472 0300). Visitation will continue from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5153 N Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43611. Helen will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery.