Helen M. Green
1927 - 2020
Helen M. Green Helen Marion Green born in Sylvania OH August 5, 1927 passed away April 19, 2020. For the past year she was a resident of Wolf Creek Long term care facility. Helen is preceded in death by her son, Jan Wilson Green. She is survived by her son, Neil Green (Patti); daughter, Bethany Hand; daughter-in-law, Terry Reineck; granddaughters: Lindsey Green, Kit Miller, Jennifer Hockenberger (Mike) and Crystal Hand; great granddaughter, Madelyn Miller; and great grandsons, Declan and Gavin Hockenberger. Helen was a lifelong member of the Community of Christ Church where she served as an Elder. She gave selflessly and tirelessly to all. She presided over many many baptisms, marriages and funerals showing enormous strength and grace even when conducting services for dear friends that had passed. Her theatrical talents could be seen in the many performances during church services. She was a member of the Dramatic Readers Club and often did readings and performances for local church groups. She was an eloquent and passionate speaker. Over many years she had a number of short stories published in the periodical Our Daily Bread printed by Herald House. Whenever anyone needed anything, she was there, to sit at the bedside of a sick friend or sit on the front porch to hold a hand and just listen. And always to bring cookies . She made the best chocolate chip cookies in the world. We will greatly miss our Mom, Grace, Nana, GG. When this extraordinary time passes and we can all gather together again, we will have a joyous celebration of her life. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Wolf Creek. You have been our mom's family during this difficult time, and we thank you. Arrangement's have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com www.ansberg-west.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.
