Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
1932 - 2019
Helen M. Himburg

Helen M. Himburg, 86, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Temperance, MI, died Friday, February 15, 2019. Born September 8, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Casper and Ida (Dietrich) Schneider. She was the widow of Lawrence Himburg. Helen was employed by Libby Glass for several years and retired from K-Mart in Toledo.

Helen is survived by her loving children; Vicki Marks, Bill (Linda) Brown and Glenn Himburg; 2 grandchildren, Heather (Richard Smith) Sharp and Brandy (Roland) Brown - Orzechowski; 2 great grandchildren, Miranda (David Wodtke) Sharp and Payton Strachn and 1 great great grandchild, Farrah Sharp. She was also preceded in death by her son, Daniel L. Brown.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm. Interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 16, 2019
