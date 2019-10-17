Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish – St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish – St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
729 White Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
Helen M. Howland


1925 - 2019
Helen M. Howland Obituary
Helen M. Howland

Helen M. (Gibowski) Howland, 93, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Hospice of Toledo. Helen was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Joseph and Helen (Sluzewski) Gibowski on December 8, 1925. She was a 1944 graduate of Libbey High School, and as a young adult she worked an office job at Electric Autolite. Helen married Donald Howland on January 27, 1951, and had three sons. Helen was truly a wonderful woman and will be dearly missed by those she has left behind.

Helen is survived by her three sons, David, Daniel (June), and William Howland. She also leaves behind three granddaughters, Leah (Jeffrey) Young, Emily (Justine) Howland-Feller, and Rachel Howland; and one great-grandson, Camden Granville. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Howland; siblings, Stella (Paul) Gawrych, and Ted (Alice) Gibowski; daughter-in-law, Tina Wipf; along with her parents and grandparents.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 South Coy Road on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Epiphany of the Lord Parish – St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 729 White Street, Toledo, where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment: North Oregon Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Epiphany of the Lord Parish or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 17, 2019
