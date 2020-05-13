Helen M. Lange
1923 - 2020
Helen M. Lange

Helen M. Lange, age 96, of Toledo, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at The Laurels of Toledo. She was born on September 22, 1923 to Grover and Florence (Madison) Oestreich in Catawba Island, Ohio. Helen was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church where she was very involved. She participated in Bible study and did volunteer work. Helen loved being outside and on the go with her family. She enjoyed time spent with her daughter and all of her grandchildren. Helen's smile, spirit and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Henrietta Rosiniski. Helen is survived by her loving daughter, Marilyn (Merle) Smith; grandsons, Brian (Judy) and Kelvin (Theresa) Smith; great-grandchildren, Christopher Smith, Bridget Sneidecki, Delaney and Benjamin Smith; great-great-grandchildren, Joseph and Nala Sarabia and Elijah and Aubrey Sneidecki.

Visitation and Services for Helen will be Private at Bethel Lutheran Church due to the environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the church.

Published in The Blade on May 13, 2020.
