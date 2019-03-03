Helen M. Nino



Helen M. Nino, age 98, of Toledo, passed away February 28, 2019 at her home. She was born September 23, 1920 in Toledo to Frank and Martha (Krieger) Disher. Helen was employed with Tiedtke's Department Store in the cafeteria from 1960-1972 and also K-Mart cafeteria from 1972-1984.



Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Jesse A. Nino, Sr.; her parents; son, Jesse A. Nino, Jr.; daughter, Rita Villegas; four brothers, Frank, Louis, William and Joseph Disher; sisters, twin, Ellen Disher and Margaret Gregory. She is survived by her children, Michael (Penelope) Nino and Constance Carrillo; six generations of grandchildren; and sister, Eva Harris.



The family will receive guests, Monday, March 4, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will begin Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. in the funeral home followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.



The family would like to thank Sharon and Chris for their loving care of Helen.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019