Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Helen M. Padgett


1929 - 2019
Helen M. Padgett Obituary
Helen M. Padgett

Helen M. Padgett, 89, of Genoa died early in the morning on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Genoa Retirement Village. Helen was born November 28, 1929, in Clay Center, Ohio, to Joseph and Mary (Panyuscik) Kocvai, Sr. In June of 1950 she married Charles W. Padgett and he preceded her in death February 14, 2019. Helen was a graduate of Toledo Hospital School of Nursing. She was a homemaker and a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa.

Helen is survived by her son, Mike Padgett; daughters, Judy (Keith) Murray, Mary (Joe) Schaller and Nancy Padgett; granddaughters, Laura Schaller and Kristen Padgett; sister, Mary Margaret Bodi and brother, Joseph Kocvai, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Irene Reinbolt.

The funeral service will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, where visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will take place in Clay Township Cemetery. Memorials for Helen may be given to St. John's United Church of Christ, 1213 Washington St., Genoa, OH 43430; or Allen-Clay Joint Fire Dist. #36, 101 E. 6th St., Genoa, OH 43430. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade on June 8, 2019
