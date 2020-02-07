Home

Helen M. Stryz


1927 - 2020
Helen M. Stryz

Helen M. Stryz passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020, at her daughter's home in Lansing, Michigan. She was 92.

Helen was born and spent most of her life in Toledo Ohio, where she met her husband, Tony, and raised two children.

All who had the privilege of knowing her remarked on her kindness and wisdom. She cared for her family with her entire soul, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

She is survived by her son, Gary Stryz and his wife, Leita Baker and by her daughter, Jan Stryz. Her husband, Anthony preceded her in death.

Her ashes will be interred at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo OH, beside her husband. Any tributes can be made in the form of donations to either Hospice of Northwest Toledo or Sparrow Hospice Services of Lansing.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2020
