Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Helen Marie Gebhard

Helen Marie Gebhard Obituary
Helen Marie Gebhard

Helen Marie Gebhard (Kuntz) passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, at her daughter Karen's home in Rossford, OH, while in the care of her family. Helen was born and raised in Pennsylvania and graduated from Asbury College before moving to Ohio and becoming a teacher. Helen was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and an involved grandmother. She loved to garden, travel, watch sports on TV, and to play with her great-grandchildren. Helen was also a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Wesley Lynn Gebhard and all her siblings.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Gary) Schroeder and Karen (William III) Balla; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She will be interred at Maplewood Cemetery in Toledo, OH and will have a private graveside service. There will not be a visitation. The family recommends that benefactions be made in Helen's name to Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Condolences for Helen's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
