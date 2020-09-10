Helen Marie Schaupp
Helen Marie Schaupp, 90, became like an angel in Heaven on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. In life, Helen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She kept us fed with her delicious baking and kept us warm with hugs and delicately crocheted afghans, and now she is helping God keep us all warm in the light from above with the angels in Heaven.
Helen was born on April 22, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio to Andre and Kati (Turza) Jakab. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School (1948) and Mercy School of Nursing (RN, 1951).
Helen married Larry on June 16, 1951. She gave up her career in Nursing to be a supportive wife and mother to her seven children along with supporting Larry throughout his 41 years in the deacon ministry. She was a lifelong Catholic and while living in Toledo, Ohio, was a member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church. She loved volunteering, including helping to establish the funeral lunch program at Regina Coeli Church, was a librarian at Regina Coeli School and was a member and past officer of the Altar Rosary Society. She volunteered extensively for the American Red Cross, Aurora House, and Open Door Pantry in addition to volunteering at the Franciscan Infirmary in Sylvania, Ohio for nine years. Helen and Larry lived in Florida for 20 years and she, along with her husband, was a founding member of Saint Therese Catholic Church in North Fort Myers Florida. In Florida, she volunteered for nine years at the Hospice Retail Store and was known as the Cookie Lady in the community where she lived.
Helen is survived by Larry, her loving husband of 69 years; her aunt, Helen Shaw and sister-in-law, Janis Jakab; her seven children, Marie (Leif) Rompf, Peggy (Patrick) Lau, Bob (Cathy) Schaupp, Phyllis (Gary) Krawetzke, John (Lisa) Schaupp, Teresa Vondersaar, and Ann Koch-West (Thom West); 21 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ronald Jakab and Francis Jakab; sister-in-law, Nancy Jakab; grandson, Nicholas Krawetzke; and great grandson, Jack Krawetzke.
Visitation will be at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. on Friday, September 11 from 4-7:30 p.m. and a Scripture Service at 7:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Regina Coeli Catholic Church with a funeral luncheon afterwards. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Masks will be required for all visitation and services.
A special thank you to Friends of Family and ProMedica Hospice for their loving care. Memorial tributes may be given to ProMedica Hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.sujkowski.com
.
Helen will be dearly missed by family and friends.