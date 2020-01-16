|
Helen May Tussing
Helen May Tussing, 82, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Genacross Lutheran Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Helen was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 26, 1937, to William and Anna (Nairn) Tussing. Helen graduated from Maumee High School and began working at Sylvania Savings Bank. She worked at the bank (which eventually became Key Bank) until her retirement and was a thoughtful co-worker who thoughtfully remembered birthdays and special events. Helen enjoyed cooking, baking, and loved making molded chocolates for gifts, showers, and weddings. She was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir, served as a greeter and helped with church events. In her later years of work and in retirement, she cared for her mother and her aunt, Isabella Heger.
Surviving are her sisters, Barbara Wright and Janice (Tom) Hollopeter; nieces and nephews, Beth (Hans) Giller, Chris (Jim) Westerkamp, Jay (Shana) Hollopeter, and Amy Hollopeter; great nieces and nephews, Ian and Lauren Hollopeter, Jacob, Maxwell and Luke Westerkamp, and Anna Grace and Katie Giller; along with many loving family members and friends.. She was preceded in death by her parents; aunt, Isabella (Irv) Heger; uncle, George (Helen) Nairn; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Wright.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment: Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Epiphany Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020