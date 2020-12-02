1/1
Helen Pfaff Gilsdorf Damon
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Pfaff Gilsdorf Damon

1930 - 2020

After a very long struggle with cancer, Helen left her well-worn earthly body on Tuesday, December 1 2020 to join the love of her life, Barney Gilsdorf once again in Heaven.

Helen was the first of 10 children, born September 9, 1930 to Joe and Helen Pfaff in Toledo. After graduating from Holland High, she married soul mate Byron (Barney) Gilsdorf. Sadly after only 14 wonderful years, Barney passed, leaving Helen widowed. Her strength, character, hard work and love for her family carried her through to raise her five young children alone. Today there are 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren plus two on the way.

Helen was always very involved in her community. She was the owner of Holland Antiques for over 30 years where kids visited after school for a friendly smile and a piece of candy. Her front porch was where everyone went on Halloween for a delicious popcorn ball and every Tuesday the street would be filled with cars as family and friends gathered for her weekly luncheon. All were welcome, as she usually cooked for an army.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her but especially her five children, Linda (Don) Von Seggern, Michael Gilsdorf, Frank (Theresa) Gilsdorf, William (Kim) Gilsdorf and Jack (Janet) Gilsdorf. Helen is survived by her siblings, Joe Pfaff, Mary Thatcher, Charlie Pfaff, Pat Jeremy, Jeannette Wagner, and Judy Mac Rae. She was preceded in death by John Pfaff, Clara Woods and Betty Thatcher.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Springfield Township Cemetery, Holland, OH with assistance by Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel, (419-865-8879). In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Ohio or Living Faith United Methodist Church, Holland Ohio. The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio who cared lovingly for Helen and her family through this difficult time. Condolences can be shared at

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Springfield Township Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
4198658879
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved