Helen Pfaff Gilsdorf Damon1930 - 2020After a very long struggle with cancer, Helen left her well-worn earthly body on Tuesday, December 1 2020 to join the love of her life, Barney Gilsdorf once again in Heaven.Helen was the first of 10 children, born September 9, 1930 to Joe and Helen Pfaff in Toledo. After graduating from Holland High, she married soul mate Byron (Barney) Gilsdorf. Sadly after only 14 wonderful years, Barney passed, leaving Helen widowed. Her strength, character, hard work and love for her family carried her through to raise her five young children alone. Today there are 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren plus two on the way.Helen was always very involved in her community. She was the owner of Holland Antiques for over 30 years where kids visited after school for a friendly smile and a piece of candy. Her front porch was where everyone went on Halloween for a delicious popcorn ball and every Tuesday the street would be filled with cars as family and friends gathered for her weekly luncheon. All were welcome, as she usually cooked for an army.She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her but especially her five children, Linda (Don) Von Seggern, Michael Gilsdorf, Frank (Theresa) Gilsdorf, William (Kim) Gilsdorf and Jack (Janet) Gilsdorf. Helen is survived by her siblings, Joe Pfaff, Mary Thatcher, Charlie Pfaff, Pat Jeremy, Jeannette Wagner, and Judy Mac Rae. She was preceded in death by John Pfaff, Clara Woods and Betty Thatcher.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Springfield Township Cemetery, Holland, OH with assistance by Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel, (419-865-8879). In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Ohio or Living Faith United Methodist Church, Holland Ohio. The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio who cared lovingly for Helen and her family through this difficult time. Condolences can be shared at