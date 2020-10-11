1/1
Helen (Christian) Powers
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen (Christian) Powers

Helen (Christian) Powers, 89, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away, Friday, October 9, 2020, in her home with her loving husband and family by her side. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 1, 1931, to James and Mary (Fekete) Christian. She graduated from Whitney High School in 1949, as the Class President. On June 29, 1957, she married the love of her life, Rex Powers. In her earlier years she was very active in the Mother's Club, and was also a member of the Clay High School Band Parents. Helen and her husband also enjoyed extensive traveling across the U.S. and around the world. She had a passion for the violin, gardening, Hungarian cooking and baking. Helen also enjoyed playing Bunco. What she cherished most were the countless days and hours she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rex; son, Rex II (Joan) Powers; daughter, Mary (Judy Jones); grandchildren, Stephanie (Jeremy) Diekman, Rex III, Aaron, Daniel; great-grandchildren, Callie, Brady and Abby Diekman. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary; and brothers, John and James Christian.

Funeral services will be private. Expressions of sympathy in Helen's name may be directed to the Oregon Jerusalum Historical Society or the Hungarian Club of Toledo. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved