Helen (Christian) PowersHelen (Christian) Powers, 89, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away, Friday, October 9, 2020, in her home with her loving husband and family by her side. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 1, 1931, to James and Mary (Fekete) Christian. She graduated from Whitney High School in 1949, as the Class President. On June 29, 1957, she married the love of her life, Rex Powers. In her earlier years she was very active in the Mother's Club, and was also a member of the Clay High School Band Parents. Helen and her husband also enjoyed extensive traveling across the U.S. and around the world. She had a passion for the violin, gardening, Hungarian cooking and baking. Helen also enjoyed playing Bunco. What she cherished most were the countless days and hours she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rex; son, Rex II (Joan) Powers; daughter, Mary (Judy Jones); grandchildren, Stephanie (Jeremy) Diekman, Rex III, Aaron, Daniel; great-grandchildren, Callie, Brady and Abby Diekman. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary; and brothers, John and James Christian.Funeral services will be private. Expressions of sympathy in Helen's name may be directed to the Oregon Jerusalum Historical Society or the Hungarian Club of Toledo. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.