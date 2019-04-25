The Blade Obituaries
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Helen R. Eulett, 87, of Oak Harbor and who formerly resided in Toledo for 25 years, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born on April 7, 1932 in Bowling Green Township, OH to John and Ethel (Pancake) Willis. Helen worked as a homemaker who enjoyed baking and sewing clothes. She cooked everything from scratch and did everything she could to help her family. She also enjoyed reading and taking her kids to the library and volunteering at her kids' school. Helen loved birds, especially parakeets. She was also proud of her American Indian heritage.

Helen is survived by her children, Cynthia (Mike Brough) Faunce of Oak Harbor, Lisa Eulett of Port Clinton, Timothy Eulett of Port Clinton, and Melissa (Danial) Bramel of Mt. Sterling, KY; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Damon Willis; brother, Landon Willis; infant daughter, Ruth Ann Eulett; sister, June Willis-Martin; and grandson, Darryl DuPrae.

Funeral services for Helen will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor with visitation two hours prior from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor at a later date. Memorial contributions for Helen may be given to Hospice of NW Ohio, Toledo, OH. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 25, 2019
