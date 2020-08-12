Helen (Kaszuba) Raszka
Helen (Kaszuba) Raszka of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully and went to heaven on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born at home in the Polish Village over a 100 years ago to Paul and Mary (Bornak) Kaszuba. She always remained proud of her Polish heritage.
Helen married Stanley Raszka in November, 1940 and was ever devoted to him, her children, Patricia and David and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A homemaker of boundless energy and spirit, she enjoyed traveling with Stanley and her children. Before Stan's passing, the two of them had visited all 50 states, Canada and Mexico. Her children and grand-children inherited the wanderlust and have collectively visited all 50 United States and countries of North America and traveled to four continent's.
Helen was a talented seamstress who knitted dish cloths that she donated to her parish festival and worked with her daughter Pat to knit caps and sew jumpers that were donated to the less fortunate. But the centerpiece of Helen's needlework was her quilting. Among family and friends who received them as gifts, her quilts were legendary.
Helen also belonged to the American Legion Post 18 where she served in several official capacities, including president. A devout Roman Catholic, she was a longtime parishioner of Gesu parish before transferring to St. Joseph, Sylvania in her later years.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Stan; daughter, Pat Stoll; brother, Jim Kaszuba and sisters, Stella Glonek, Mary Chmielowicz and Vicky Lewandowski. She is survived by her son, David (Susan) and grandchildren, Tom (Shelley) Stoll, Kathy (Dave) Laraway, Laurie (Rob) Aulls and Scott Raszka. Also surviving are 7 great-grandchildren; one nephew and two nieces.
The Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Parish, 5411 Main St., Sylvania, Ohio, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM. (Masks and social distancing guidelines are required) Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo. Memorial contributions may be made to The Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com