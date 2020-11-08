Helen Richardson
2/15/1934 - 11/5/2020
Helen C. Richardson, age 86 of Toledo, Ohio passed away November 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her surviving daughters and their spouses. Helen worked 43 years for Wittenberg and Phillips as a legal secretary. She loved her family and the times they shared. Her hobbies through the years were ballroom dancing, camping, gardening and photography. She always talked of being a "tomboy" because she was born between two brothers. Helen was an avid Tigers baseball and Ohio State football fan!
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, James Richardson; sisters, Rita, Agnes, brothers, James and Carl and daughter-in-law, Hazel Richardson, her beloved dog, Rocco. She is survived by her beloved children, Sally Jo (Mary Jo Jaggers), Sherry (Paul Baranski), Jayne Kuron, Sharon (Stephen Burrell), James Richardson. Helen is also survived by her siblings, Clara Dunnigan, William (Fran) Scheuerman, along with 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
There will be a private family graveside service at Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society
or to The Ability Center of Greater Toledo Assistance Dogs Program. Professional services were provided by Blanchard Strabler Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd (419 269-1111)blanchardstrabler.com