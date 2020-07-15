1/
Helen "Jean" (Brinker) Rollins
1935 - 2020
HELEN "JEAN" (BRINKER) ROLLINS

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mother, Helen "Jean" Rollins, on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born to Lawerence and Helen Brinker on October 21, 1935 and married Darrell Rollins on April 18, 1959. Jean enjoyed singing in her church choir at St. John Lutheran in Williston, collecting porcelain dolls, and putting together jigsaw puzzles.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Marsha (Jeff) Mihalko, Ronald (Jeanne), and John (Kelly); her grandchildren, Andrea and Adam Mihalko, Angela, Victoria, Jaclyn and Zachary Rollins; her siblings, Ruth Ann Hentges, Kathleen Hahn, Paul (Marlene) Brinker, Marilyn (Ken) Hamen, and Janell (Dave) Vickers; her sisters-in-law, Barb Rollins, Joyce Brinker, and Debra Plumadore and brother-in-law, George Brinker; and well over 70+ nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Richard Brinker.

A memorial service led by Pastor Dawn Balduf will be held in Genoa at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1213 Washington St. on Saturday, July 18, at 4:00 p.m. with visitation two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jean's name may be made to Hospice of NW Ohio or St John Lutheran Church, Box 235, Williston OH. Condolences to toledocremation.com.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
JUL
18
Memorial service
04:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
