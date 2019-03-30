Helen Ruth Clay



Helen Ruth Clay, 91, passed away on March 14, 2019 in the comfort of her own home, eight months after her husband of 67 years departed this life. Helen was born on Oct. 12, 1927 in Burlington, New Jersey to parents Hobart MacFarland and Edith Bakely. She met her husband, Darrell Keith Clay, while he was stationed at Fort Dix and returned with him to Ohio in 1951 to begin their wedded life. After their two daughters were school-age, Helen decided to pursue a career in education so she enrolled at Mary Manse College. Upon graduation, she began her profession as a second grade teacher at Toth Elementary School in Perrysburg, OH. for 25 years, teaching was her passion and dedication to her students was her focus.



Helen was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was thoughtful, generous, and caring, and she adored her grandchildren. She was devoted to her family and her dogs, who were the luckiest animals alive. Her hobbies included painting, skiing in numerous resorts in the US and even the Alps, dancing with her husband, and needlework, especially knitting afghans. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends of more than 50 years, Karen and Vance.



Her kind heart brightened the lives of those left to cherish her memory: daughters Debra Clay (Myra) of Reno, NV, and Dr. Susan Clay-Hufford of Toledo, OH; grandchildren Coley (Jenn), Casey (Katie), Kyle (Nicole), and Kelsey (Raul) of Reno, NV, Tiffany (Aaron) of Kitty Hawk, NC, Tara (David) of Athens, GA, Tanya (Nate) of Denver, CO, and Troy (Ellen) of Toledo, OH. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Taylor, Connor, Cameron, Dylan, Addison, Elle, Leah, Miles, Jace, Elliot, Merlin, several nieces and nephews, and her extended family in New Jersey. The family would like to thank Visiting Angels home-health aides for the compassionate care Helen received the last two years of her life.



A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wild Animal Sanctuary of Colorado (http://www.wildanimalssanctuary.org) where one of Helen's granddaughters volunteers. Arrangements were entrusted to Witlzer-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg. Online condolences to the family may be made at



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019