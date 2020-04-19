Helen "Bootsie" Szmania On April 15, 2020, with Mary by His side, Jesus outstretched His arms and said "Welcome home good and faithful servant" to Helen Szmania, and her soul polka danced to her eternal reward. "Bootsie", a nickname affectionately given to her by her father, was born November 30, 1930, to Leon and Michalina Babiuch. She was one of 11 children, all of whom preceded her in death. She worked at a bank and met her husband, Eugene "Sizzle" Szmania, at a New Year's Eve dance at Polonia Hall. They were married for 61 years. Eugene preceded her in death on October 9, 2014. Once her children were born, her life's work was caring for her family. A devoted mother, her spirit was defined by the immeasurable sacrifices she made for her family. Her gratefulness, positivity, resilience, kindness, and faith continue to be their inspiration and guiding light. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, and she supported them in all their endeavors. Helen was always proud of her Polish heritage. She lived a life dedicated to her Catholic faith and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. She experienced joy in life's most simple pleasures. Helen enjoyed music, dancing, trips to Florida and Las Vegas, attending Notre Dame football games with Gene, and the many parties at the Catholic War Veterans Logsdon-Walla Post # 639 with their dear lifelong friends. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Christine (Gregory) Smith, Diane (Steven) Ash, Nancy (James) Meinert, Sharon (Rick) Vidovich and Joseph (Pamela) Szmania; grandchildren, Melissa (Tyler), Alex, Nicholas, Matthew (Cathryn), Andrew, Johnathan, David, Francis, Darby and Grace; sister-in- law's, Margaret Babiuch, Jacqueline Babiuch, Lois Babiuch and Barbara Jane Szmania; brother-in-law's, Thomas Szmania and David Szmania and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the caregivers who compassionately cared for Helen while she was afflicted with dementia. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, burial will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. The family suggests any memorial donations be made to the We Build Campaign at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, The Sophia Center, or the Alzheimer's Association. "Do not look forward to what might happen tomorrow. . . The same everlasting Father… Who cares for you today… Will take care of you… Tomorrow and every day… Either He will shield you from suffering, or He will give you an unfailing strength to bear it. Be at peace then, and put aside all anxious thoughts and imaginations." St. Francis de Sales "A mother's hug lasts long after she lets go." www.sujkowskiairport.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.