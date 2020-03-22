|
Helen T. (Zenis) Gries
Helen T. (Zenis) Gries, 86, of Maumee, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Kingston of Sylvania. She was born October 15, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to Peter and Amelia (Reps) Zenis. She earned her bachelor's degree in business from Notre Dame College in Cleveland, Ohio. Helen married Raymond F. Gries on January 28, 1956 and they shared 39 years together, until he passed on March 12, 1995.
Helen was a lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg where she was involved in various ministries. She volunteered for 35 years for St. Luke's Hospital and enjoyed family gatherings with boisterous laughter and celebration.
She is survived by her children; Robert Gries, Susan Gries, Karen Gries, David (Kathie) Gries and Thomas (Tricia) Gries; grandchildren, Jason (Corinne), Matthew, Erin (Shaun), Mia, Sophia, Emily, Jack, Julia, Jessica, Daniel, Cecilia and Abigail and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Damian and Clara. Along with her husband, Raymond, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Roselyn; and brothers, Bernard and Peter.
Private services were held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Rose Catholic Church and a private burial at St. Rose Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to St. Rose Catholic Church or Perrysburg Christians United. The family expresses great appreciation for the loving care provided by Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be made online to the family online at:
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020