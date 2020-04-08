Home

More Obituaries for Helen TenEyck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen TenEyck


1922 - 2020
Helen TenEyck Obituary
Helen TenEyck

Helen TenEyck, 97, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on April 4, 2020 at Genacross of Toledo. She was born on September 20, 1922 to John and Helen (Michalak) Rudzki. Helen worked as an Employee Procedure Record Clerk at Willys Overland Jeep Corp. for over 36 years, before retiring in 1977.

Helen loved helping people and belonged to the following organizations over the years: Altar Rosary – St. Ignatius, St. Louis Helping Hands, Claver House, Bethany House For Battered Women. St. Francis Guild, St. Charles Hospital Guild, Little Sisters of the Poor – St. Joseph Auxiliary, American Red Cross, UAW Local #12 Retiree Club, H.A.R.P, Council of Catholic Women and Community Relations of St. Ignatius.

Surviving is her brother, John Rudzki. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William TenEyck; daughter, Kathleen Warren; and sisters, Irene Andrezejewski, Sister M. Machtilde OSF and Florence Piojda; and brothers, Raymond and Joseph.

Private family graveside services were held at St. Ignatius Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Assisting with Arrangements, Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
