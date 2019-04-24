Helene Nicki Hecht



Helene Nicki Hecht, formerly of Toledo, OH, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, OH. She was born on September 13, 1921 in Scranton, PA to William J. and Betty Bailey. Nicki worked for many years as a stenographer then later as a payroll supervisor with Interlake Steel and Koppers before retirement. She was also a lifetime member of St. Clement Catholic Church and a continuous sponsor for R.C.I.A. She was also an avid and devoted Notre Dame fan. Nicki enjoyed traveling, taking lots of pictures, and decorating for all the holidays and birthdays. Left to cherish Nicki's memory are her numerous friends and all those who had the pleasure to meet her, especially, her dear friend, Joan and her extended family; godson, Joey; and close friends, Linda, Diane and Margaret. She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty; and aunt, Nancy. Friends will be received on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). A Funeral Mass will follow at St. Clement Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Clement Catholic Church and Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences can be shared at www.witzlershanktrilby.com



Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary