Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Helga R. Mihalek


Helga R. Mihalek Obituary
Helga R. Mihalek

Helga R. (Sahner) (Salazar) Mihalek, 81, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born in Nuremberg, Germany on August 6, 1937 to Hans and Maria Sahner. She worked as a hairdresser for various places in Toledo and was a reflexologist at The Victory Center. She loved gardening and traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband Milan; children Tomas (Denise) Salazar, Ginger Slattery, and Antonio (Diana) Salazar; step children Sandra (Jeff) Cates, James (Holly) Mihalek; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; as well as her two brothers in Germany.

Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Friday, March 22 from 2-8 p.m. A Celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to The Victory Center, 5532 Central Ave. b, Toledo, Ohio 43615.

Please view and sign the online guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 21, 2019
