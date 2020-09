Or Copy this URL to Share

Henrietta Ellis



Henrietta Ellis, passed away on September 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.



She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons and one daughter, 2 daughter-in-laws, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and a host of other relatives.





