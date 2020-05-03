Henrietta "Hank" F. Mierzwiak Tenney
Henrietta F. "Hank" (Mierzwiak) Tenney, age 90, passed away on April 29, 2020, and Heaven received an angel after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's and most recently COVID19. She was born on March 12, 1930, to Mr. and Mrs. John Oberthin in Batavia, New York. Henrietta also known to many as "Hank" was a kind, generous, loving, funny soul who dedicated her life to her kids and family. Hank was the manager at the Holland House and then in 1958 she owned and operated Hanks Truckstop, and then M&M Truckstop on the Central Ave. strip. Hank then went on to work as an accountant at Yankee Doodle Inn, Mancy's Steakhouse, Jacobson's, Arbors of Sylvania and Lowe's. She loved to sing and tell dirty jokes. One of her favorite sayings was "Just kill em with kindness". Hank believed in working hard and helping others and unconditional love. Her smile, spirit, caring nature and unforgettable laugh will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her forever.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Tenney; daughter, Constance "Ruby Star" Mierzwiak; first husband, Richard Mierzwiak; and son-in-law, John Ed Krenk. Hank is survived by her loving and devoted children; daughter, Bonnie Krenk; son, Richard (Joyce) Mierzwiak; grandchildren who affectionately knew her as Oma, Johnny (Andrea) Cappelletty, Buffie (Matt) Cappelletty, Justin "J.D." (Christah) Krenk, Courtney Schley and Dr. Jesse (Karen) Mierzwiak; and great-grandchildren, J.P. "Rook", Maegan (Taylor), J.J., Gabe, Wyatt, Legend, Zack, Maxwell, Kai, Taylor, Alexxa, Cole and Chance.
Visitation and Services will be Private for family due to the current situation surrounding the coronavirus, Thank you for understanding during this difficult time. Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, OH (419-882-2033) assisted the family with professional services.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania for all of their love, care and support given to Hank and her family through this difficult time. It has not gone unnoticed, we are truly grateful! She will be remembered as the lady that sang rolling through the halls.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association, Humane Ohio or VFW Post 2898.
"A thousand words won't bring you back, I know because I've tried; neither will a thousand tears, I know because I've cried. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away".
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.